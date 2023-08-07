RPNGC introduces health insurance

This policy aims to provide seamless medical access to police personnel, marking a departure from the traditional system of upfront payments for medical expenses.

Commissioner of Police, David Manning, stated that the new insurance policy addresses the shortcomings of previous coverage, which required officers to pay medical bills upfront and later seek partial reimbursements. Manning emphasized the urgency of rapid healthcare access, noting that delays are unacceptable in this critical area.

In a significant shift, all RPNGC members will now be issued health insurance cards, granting them immediate access to medical treatment at affiliated healthcare facilities across the country. This move is expected to empower the force's more than 6,000 officers with clear and efficient access to their entitled health benefits.

The policy not only covers medical services but also includes life insurance, underlining the RPNGC's commitment to the well-being of its personnel and their families. The policy, effective from July 31, 2023, to July 2026, will be subject to review at the latter date.

Moreover, discussions are underway to extend coverage to mental health services, recognizing the unique challenges faced by police officers in their line of duty.

Commissioner Manning stressed the importance of a healthy police force and its direct correlation to effectiveness and dedication.

He expressed gratitude for the support of the Marape-Rosso government, which has enabled critical reforms aimed at enhancing the welfare of police personnel.

This healthcare initiative aligns with broader efforts to attract and retain top-tier candidates within the RPNGC. The Commissioner highlighted ongoing policy and administrative reforms aimed at modernizing the force and ensuring its members' well-being.

While acknowledging the progress made, Commissioner Manning acknowledged that there is still work to be done, particularly in areas such as housing and benefits.

He called on all police personnel to utilize the healthcare support provided, including annual medical checks to monitor their health status.