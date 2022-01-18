RPNGC appoints new ACPs

Police Commissioner David Manning officiated the ceremony at the Police Headquarters in Konedobu on Monday 17 January. The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Commissioner Administration Joanne Clarkson and Deputy Commissioner Operations Anton Billie.

The officers promoted to Assistant Commissioner’s rank include:

Chief Superintendent Dr. Philip Mitna to Assistant Commissioner Policy & Planning;

Chief Superintendent Peter Philip to Assistant Commissioner Border Command;

Chief Superintendent Rigga Neggi to Assistant Commissioner Highlands Eastern Command; and

Chief Superintendent Perou N’Dranou to Assistant Commissioner New Guinea Islands Command.

“I’m satisfied with the board recommendations and have no doubt you are bringing on board your expertise that is very much needed in the management. We now have a solid team to take the constabulary forward,” said Manning.

Manning commended the promotion board members for equity and fairness in the selection process and challenged the officers to face challenges with enthusiasm and boldness.

“There were 14 applications for six positions advertised but it was reduced to five because there was a substantive appointment made to my previous position as the Deputy Chief of Bougainville Police Service which is Assistant Commissioner Naua Vanuawaru, so the board deliberated on five positions instead,” said Deputy Commissioner Clarkson.

She added that the Commissioner requires a good team to not only deliver the 2022 National General Election but more importantly transcend the executive reform agendas and intentions going forward.