Rosso commends Lae Police

“I would like to commend the people of Lae for respecting the rule of law and ensuring that celebrations were held in the true spirit of peace and unity.”

"Christmas is a time for families getting together, going to church, sharing joy and love and welcoming the New Year and this year was outstanding for our residents," says Rosso.

Rosso also commended community leaders, police and St John Ambulance and health workers for their tireless commitment to ensuring that residents celebrated their Christmas and New Year peacefully without major incidents.

“Thank you to our hardworking policemen and women who maintained presence throughout the city and in settlements and suburbs and ensured no major incidents were reported.

“As per reports from Police and St John Ambulance and health workers, no major cases were reported within the city. The city was generally quiet with few minor cases of drunkards being dealt with, that's a great improvement for our city.”

Rosso says police awareness have reached the peripheries of the city and the general behaviour and response from the public is a testament of the change in mindset by the people.

The Rosso Cup games held in various suburbs in the city is another effort towards keeping the communities involved in sports during the festive holiday period.

“All our efforts in changing the face of Lae through infrastructure development, better education and health facilities, law and order, SME and women and youth empowerment are reaping positive rewards through change of attitude.”

“It's a massive challenge for everyone, but slowly and surely we are seeing changes that our taxpayers have been longing for,” he said.

Rosso says 2024 will be another challenging year for the city and he wants a positive attitude and mindset to be maintained.