Robbery suspect dies in hospital

The suspect was one of several men who attempted to rob a female motorist in the Gerehu suburb on Friday 5th of May.

According to NCD Central Commander Assistant Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Junior, the robbers brandished homemade guns and knives while trying to rob the motorist. However, the arrival of a police vehicle caused them to flee in panic.

During the commotion, the lone policeman reportedly shot the suspect, who fell to the ground. The officer recovered the suspect's homemade gun, a knife, and a bilum while waiting for backup to arrive.

The wounded suspect was later taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead. Assistant Commissioner Wagambie praised the lone policeman for his courageous act and urged the Gerehu community to come forward with information on the remaining suspects.

Several police patrol cars have been dispatched to the area in an effort to pursue and arrest the other robbers. The police investigation is ongoing.