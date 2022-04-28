Robbery suspect beaten to death

The incident occurred on Tuesday April 19, 2022. The unidentified man is now at the Modilon Hospital morgue. Police reports state that his accomplices managed to escape in a getaway car.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the police report from Bogia stated that armed men drove to the supermarket and waited in strategic areas at the store. When the manager opened shop, he and his employees, including security guards, were held at gun point and ordered to lie on the floor.

According to the police report, the store manager was then ordered to open the safe and K20,000 in cash was taken by the criminals. They then took another K10,000 from one of the counters in the back of the shop and made for the waiting vehicle.

PPC Rubiang said, “After robbing the store they went out of the store with the stolen items got on the same vehicle and drove away. One of them was not able to make it into the vehicle and was chased by the locals.”

The PPC said the suspect could not escape. He was allegedly beaten to death by the angry mob.

Police have since found the getaway car and made one arrest.