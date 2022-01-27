Road Link Vital For Ihu

Improving basic services for the people of the district remains a pivotal role for the KDDA with support from Member Eoe, as they continue to deliver projects.

On Tuesday, 26 January the first project was launched. It was the handing over of two trucks in Belepa Village, Ihu LLG. Member Eoe officially announced the opening of the road from Petoi to Ihu, a vital road link for the people of Ihu.

The long awaited road has opened up with many opportunities. Ihu, rich in marine resources and fresh food, has the potential to supply Kerema and the city markets. To assist in this venture, the local MP delivered the two vehicles for transportation to and from the villages, to Kerema.

Other projects set for launch today and tomorrow are:

Orokolo to Wabo Road

Ihu Market

Orokolo Baywatch Market

Kapuna Hospital new wing.

The Kapuna Hospital project will be opened by the Prime Minister this Friday.

Ihu LLG President, Charles Maiu was lost for words when expressing his happiness at the road link, which he said was long overdue, but has now been delivered.

“The Petoi to Ihu road is an outstanding project our last local leaders have pushed for over the last 45 years. It had been delayed for so long and I am thankful our wait has come to an end,” he said.

The celebrations of the road and other projects started on Monday, from the Keuru villages to Belepa, Ihu and over to the Orokolo areas. Locals could not hold back tears of joy as they put up traditional performances and various activities to launch the projects.

“It’s a first of its kind our leader is traveling by the road in the truck that he has delivered. The people are happy and we have seen their support in the launch.

“Road is important, our people need road. We have fertile land that grows various food crops that we can take to the market and earn (money). This road means a lot and it will eventually connect Baimuru and Kikori,” said the LLG president.

Mr Maiu added that the Office of the Member was launching and delivering projects to the people and it was not about politics or campaign.

“Anybody who takes a negative side of this please refrain your comments as the Member is delivering what he planned for. These projects are supported by the KDDA committee members and we are seeing the fruition of the decision we made.”