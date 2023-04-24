Recruits test positive for pot, ice

Four were part of the regular recruit program, and two were in the police cadet officer program.

Two in the regular recruit program tested positive for marijuana, while the other two, for methamphetamine or ice.

Meantime, 26 of 213 applicants failed the medical checks. One-hundred and eighty-five regular recruit applicants and 76 cadet officer applicants advance into the physical training stage of the recruitment process.

The RPNGC will continue to ensure that persons who are academically qualified, physically and medically fit are selected.