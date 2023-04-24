 

Recruits test positive for pot, ice

BY: Loop Author
10:41, April 24, 2023
175 reads

Six applicants for the recent police recruitment drive for the National Capital District, Central and Gulf provinces in Papua New Guinea have tested positive for illicit substances.

Four were part of the regular recruit program, and two were in the police cadet officer program. 

Two in the regular recruit program tested positive for marijuana, while the other two, for methamphetamine or ice. 

Meantime, 26 of 213 applicants failed the medical checks. One-hundred and eighty-five regular recruit applicants and 76 cadet officer applicants advance into the physical training stage of the recruitment process. 

The RPNGC will continue to ensure that persons who are academically qualified, physically and medically fit are selected.

Tags: 
Police recruitment
Port Moresby
Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC)
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 175 reads