Curfew imposed in New Caledonia following riots over constitutional reform

In addition, the country's main airport, La Tontouta International, has been closed.

Protests and violence broke out ahead of a vote in the French National Assembly on changes to the New Caledonian constitution.

The French High Commission in New Caledonia said in a statement overnight on Monday that there had been further significant and ongoing disturbances in the capital, Noumea and surrounding townships.

It added that security forces had been mobilised.

All gatherings had been banned in the greater Noumea area, and a curfew and liquor ban had been put in place.

The statement noted numerous injuries to local police, though no serious injuries amongst the general public, with an initial total of 36 arrests.

What are the protests about?

Several demonstrations have been carried out by pro-independence activists during the past 10 days, as the National Assembly examines the constitutional bill aimed at enlarging the electorate of New Caledonia.

France vowed in the Noumea Accord of 1998 to gradually give more political power to the Pacific Island territory of nearly 300,000 people.

Under the agreement, New Caledonia has held three referendums about its ties with France, all rejecting independence.

The pro-independence Indigenous Kanaks rejected the result of the last referendum, held in December 2021, which they had boycotted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French government has since moved to solidify the referendum result, with President Emmanuel Macron visiting the French territory last year, dismissing calls for a new poll on independence.

The latest voting reform, which triggered Monday's violence, proposes the residency requirement to qualify for New Caledonian citizenship to be reduced to 10 years.

It means about 14.5 per cent more voters — mainly those with connections to the French mainland — would be added to electoral role.

Separatists fear that expanding voter lists would benefit pro-France politicians and "further minimise the Indigenous Kanak people".

Australia's overseas travel advisory, Smart Traveller, updated its advice for New Caledonia, indicating the current curfew, and advising travellers to exercise normal safety precautions, but a higher level of caution near Noumea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is closely monitoring the situation in New Caledonia.

"Australia values our relationship with both New Caledonia and the French state," a spokesperson said.

"We respect and support the referendum process under the Noumea Accord and the discussions under way. We encourage all parties to work together constructively to shape New Caledonia's institutional future."

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Tuesday postponed his visit to New Caledonia that had been scheduled for later in the week, following the unrest.

A spokesperson for Mr Peters said the decision had been made to postpone travel to Noumea to allow authorities to fully focus on the current situation.

"We are aware of events in New Caledonia, and hope that peace and calm will prevail," the spokesperson said.

Original article by ABC News