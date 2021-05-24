 

Public thwart carjacking

May 24, 2021
Four suspects involved in a carjacking incident were chased by members of the public at Boroko Market today.

The suspects held up four medical nurses and were attempting to drive off in their stolen vehicle when they were chased and attacked by a rock throwing mob.

In their haste to escape, the suspects reversed the stolen car from Boroko market to the Bisini Sports Stadium before running into a cement pavement.

Members of the public aided police by pursuing two of the suspects who climbed the fence and entered the Bavaroko Primary School.

They were immediately apprehended by the civilians and handed over to the police officers.

