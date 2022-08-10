Public service put to the challenge

"Our public service must be leaner. Our delivery systems must be effective and efficient. We must sustain and build on the work that the Special Parliamentary Committee on Public Sector Reform has started to achieve these reforms,” he said.



"Our public services must perform to its fullest potential, and this is where we want to focus our attention.



"We will ensure that the appointments of our heads of agencies are merit based."



Marape has again reminded public servants that they are responsible for delivering public goods and services.



"To begin this process (it) starts with leadership and merit-based appointments. We will ensure that the best candidates take on important public appointment.



"We must make it our business to build capacities in the districts. This is where the action is supposed to be yet more people are in Port Moresby.



"It is our intention to make the district more attractive so that good public servants can more back to the provinces."



Marape reiterated that it is vital that the Government address governance on procurement surrounding key sectors of health and education.



"We must insert transparency in the process, and ensure that the outcome is cost effective for the recipients of these services.



"The capacity of both the health and education sectors hinge on these processes being very effective and transparent."