Public Servants continue strike

The strike began on Monday June 6, 2022 after workers learnt Lau had been appointed to lead them. They also questioned the Lau’s qualification and requested that the Department of Personnel Management meet with them physically to explain the process and criteria used.

Friday’s phone conversation with Secretary Taies Sansan, and the threat of disciplinary action against those who refuse to return to work, has had no impact.

As per the conversation with Secretary Sansan, Lau’s appointment was the decision of the National Executive Council, with advice from the Department of Justice. She has asked that they respect the decision. However, the public servants remain unconvinced that Lau is qualified for the position.

The sit-in protest has impacted citizens in the province, including those needing to renew business and drivers licenses, and teachers enquiring about their pay.