Provinces renew bond with NFA

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Jelta Wong, and Managing Director of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) John Ilakini, signed all four agreements with governors Charlie Benjamin for Manus, Taboi Awi Yoto for Western, Noah Kool for Chimbu and Philip Undialu for Hela Province.

Minister Wong stated that the MOUs were specifically developed for each province. Recognizing that each province is unique, but with the same goal in mind, the government's objective is to ensure that each one can generate revenue and sustain itself.

Mr Ilakini emphasized that the NFA is currently driving a complete review and reform of the fisheries sector, and it is essential to take the whole country with them, leaving no province or people behind.

The MoUs are the key mechanism for service delivery to the provinces, and reviewing and strengthening relations with the provinces is vital to building the momentum of their reforms to ensure meaningful impact at all levels.

Aside from coastal fisheries development and management, the NFA is also reshaping and giving more attention and effort to Aquaculture and Inland Fisheries development initiatives.

Minister Wong stated that the MoUs would ensure food security for the people and enhance and ensure the sustainability of the commercial aspect of the fisheries reforms currently taking place.

PNG holds waters that can breed and sustain species of fish like Trout and Salmon, high-value commodities consumed worldwide, said Wong.

He emphasized the need to find ways to balance the benefits socially and economically for coastal and inland communities, focusing on projects and initiatives that put people's livelihoods at the core.