Prioritise internal security: Chamber

This follows a recent spate of attacks against individuals, communities, businesses and even the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC).

As the body representing Papua New Guinean business, PNGCCI is concerned about the breakdown of law and order across the country, and is calling on the authorities to work together to address these issues with urgency.

PNGCCI President, Ian Tarutia, says the RPNGC as the agency responsible for maintaining law and order should be provided the necessary support during this time.

He said businesses have, and will continue to support, the work of authorities, including the RPNGC, to ensure that peace and order is maintained.

In Port Moresby, the clash between two ethnic groups in the Badili/Koki area over the past week has affected many city residents, who now feel unsafe to move around freely.

In Alotau, an attack on its police barracks by armed gangs shows the lack of respect, intent in instilling fear on the lives of law-abiding citizens.

Tarutia said the incidents have had a negative effect and businesses may have been forced to shut down temporarily. The cost to businesses as a result of these incidents has been immense.

“With many businesses not operating in fear of looting, they stand to lose much needed revenue, with their employees in danger of not being paid,” he stated.

There are also reports of ethnic clashes in Mount Hagen (Western Highlands) and Kainantu (Eastern Highlands), which have affected business operations in these areas.

There are similar incidents that are also occurring in Porgera, Kokopo and other major towns and cities.

“Having our towns and cities held to ransom over these incidents is not acceptable, as there is always a need for a safe environment, for businesses to operate freely,” Tarutia stated.

(PNGCCI President, Ian Tarutia)