Alotau shoot out: Eyewitness account

An eyewitness who wishes to remain anonymous, said gunshots started at around 9pm and continued until midnight.

The eyewitness said the armed group moved to the water police barracks and burnt one side of the building.

They then broke into shops and the business center, and vandalized property.

The eyewitness said the town area is in a mess with vandalism, broken bottles and store goods strewn about.

Shops and schools in Alotau are currently closed, as residents wait on political direction to address the issue.

The eyewitness told this newsroom that the town is now quiet, and police are now guarding the police station, after threats it would be burnt down as well.

The eyewitness also confirmed that he group that went on rampage numbered at least into the hundreds, outnumbering police.

