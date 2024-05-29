Hiri West enters finals

There were some very close results, a key indicator of the competitiveness and wealth of natural talent playing at the junior level.

Eight villages from the Hiri West zone are competing in U13, U15, U17 and U19 divisions culminating in the outright winners proceeding to the combined zone championship at a date yet to be confirmed.

The Hiri West Zone is made up of Kido Lagavas, Bogi Dogs, Koita Cowboys, Siabo Traders, Boira Sailors, Porebada Tigers, Roku Vipers, Kouderika and, Buria Reds. Matches are being played at the Papa and Boera ovals.

In last weekend’s results, U15 Bogi Dogs 4, defeated Boera Sailors. nil. U17 Koita Cownboys beat Siabo Traders 8 points to 4 and U19 Koita cowboys 6, dedeated Team red 5.

Meanwhile in the Hiri West, the NRLBID pathway program for U18 schoolgirls, first trial matches results saw Team blue defeat Team Red 4-0. In the Open Women’s first trials match, Team Red beat Team Blue 4-0.

Teams comprising a mixture of females from around Hiri West zone and used as a trial to select a Hiri West side to participate in Central Dabaris women's trials for the Central Dabaris elite women's squad. They participate in this year's short PNGNRL competition tentatively set to kick off in week 16 of the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup.

Meantime, the U18 schoolgirls are playing trials in Hiri West zone with players hoping to get a spot in the Hiri West junior select side to play other zones in the Central Dabaris Junior girls program. It would provide an opportunity for aspiring young talents to make the NRL bid academy program.