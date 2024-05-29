Making A Difference

The program included community service and donations to community-based organizations.

The Make a Difference week is about giving back to the community through acts of kindness. Digicel PNG staff used their Foundation day, a paid leave day provided by the company to staff for participating in any volunteer activity.

A total of 137 staff volunteered 781 hours of company time in the six activities hosted during the Digicel Make a Difference week.

Digicel PNG staff in Port Moresby started the week with cleaning around Gordons area, including outside Wardstrip Demonstration Primary School. The staff in Eastern and Western Highlands Provinces did donation visits to three organisations operating orphanages; Salvation Army in Goroka, Bible Faith Outreach Centre and the Daughters of Destiny Centre in Mt. Hagen.

The staff also did classroom refurbishments and cleaning at Gelegele Baie Elementary School in East New Britain Province, and City Mission’s New Life Christian Primary School in Central Province. In Lae, Digicel staff collaborated with Dulux Group, Solar Solutions and Professionals to refurbish and donate needed items to the maternity ward at the Busamang Sub-Health Centre in the Huon District of Morobe Province.

Digicel PNG Acting CEO, Ketan Mehta was pleased to see staff from across the five centres participating in the Make a Difference week.

“As an organization, we are proud of Digicel PNG Foundation’s work in the communities and the ‘change maker’ week extended an opportunity for the wider Digicel PNG staff to be part of these rewarding activities. At Digicel, we know that we are a part of thriving communities and our staff are always willing and happy to champion good behaviors that make a real difference, through the work of Digicel PNG Foundation. Simple activities of help like painting classrooms, cleaning our offices and surrounding areas, schools, and public locations speak to our brand that we are better together.”

The week of organized volunteering is an annual event that started last year as ‘Changemakers’ week. Digicel PNG Foundation is excited to work with staff in continuing this tradition of giving back to the communities so that no one is left behind.