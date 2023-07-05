President Widodo departs

The bilateral meeting at the APEC House with Papua New Guinea government leaders led by Prime Minister James Marape had the two leaders discuss economic relations, shifting focus of formal talks from border issues to trade, business and people relations.

Prime Minister Marape announced that President Widodo has committed a K55 million grant for facilities at the Port Moresby General Hospital, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the mortuary.

The Indonesian delegation and President Widodo including PNG government leaders have vacated APEC house for their departure.