Preserve Shark-Calling Tradition

The plea was made by Deputy Governor Sammy Missen during the second day of the vibrant three-day festival held at Konos Village on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The festivities commenced on Sunday, July 16, and came to a close yesterday, Tuesday, July 18th, 2023. The event was set into motion with a spectacular display of colourful traditional performances by the host community at Konos Village on Sunday night.

Early on Monday morning, the shark-callers embarked on their venture, heading out to sea as early as 5 am for their first exhibition. Unfortunately, due to rough seas and gloomy weather conditions, they returned empty-handed, without a catch.

Despite the setback, the program continued with captivating traditional performances and choirs. By 9 am, esteemed guests including Deputy Governor Missen, Acting Provincial Administrator Mr. Moses Taram, Murat LLG President Edwin Maingen, and Chief Aaron Linson had arrived. Organizing Committee Chairman Mr. Chris Malangan extended a chieftaincy welcome to the distinguished attendees, followed by the National Anthem and a rendition of the New Ireland Song performed by the students of Konogogo Primary School.

The festival successfully brought together people from wards 15, 16, 17, and 18, where shark-calling is commonly practised. The local community showcased their pride through traditional dances and feasting, emphasizing the importance of preserving a safer ocean and expressing their opposition to seabed mining.

Shark-Calling is a rare and captivating tradition that requires unique skills and discipline in the art of attracting and catching sharks for ceremonial feasts. Deputy Governor Hon. Sammy Missen hailed the tradition as one of the distinctive cultural practices of New Ireland that fills them with pride. He emphasized, "We are the only people in the whole of PNG and the world that call the sharks from their hiding places in the deep ocean. When a shark approaches a fisherman on his canoe, it is a remarkable display of skill, strength, and bravery for the fisherman to capture it."

During his address, Chairman of the organizing committee, Mr. Chris Malangan, expressed gratitude to the Chan-Missen Government for their generous funding support towards the festival.

The festival reached its climax with the successful catch of three sharks by the skilled Shark-Callers from Messi, Komolobo, and Konogogo villages. Subsequently, the sharks were respectfully butchered and distributed to the local communities, as shark meat holds a significant place in their culinary traditions.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of safeguarding the unique cultural heritage of Shark-Calling in Sentral Niu Ailan, while also raising awareness about the need for marine conservation and sustainable practices within the region.