Pomio bridges to be opened

These are the 84-metre Toto Bridge and the rehabilitated 110-metre Unung Bridge, which were constructed by Vision Engineering, and should connect communities between the 2 LLGs of West Pomio Mamusi and Central Inland Pomio.

The completed Toto Bridge was constructed at a cost of K6.4 million while the rehabilitation works on the 30-year-old Unung Bridge cost around K2.9 million.

Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, says the Unung bridge would be completed by the end of this month.

The Pomio MP further commended the East New Britain Provincial Government for the counterpart funding of K1 million each to the two bridge projects, sourced from the Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP).

Kapavore says the opening of the two bridges should also coincide with the launching of the ENB Provincial Plan, if all goes well.

The Pomio MP also acknowledged the national government for the funding of two bailey bridges for the Sinivit and Melkoi LLGs.

He says the first bridge, estimated to be over 40 metres long, would be for Kavu River, which is located between Uvol and Maso in the Melkoi LLG, while a similar bridge is destined for Kilak river, which lies between Nongia and Illi wards along the south coast of Sinivit LLG.

Apart from other development projects mentioned, Kapavore says work on rehabilitating the East Pomio LLG headquarters should begin this year, under a funding of K1 million from the Pomio DDA.