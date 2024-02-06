Polye confident in AI

Polye is looking towards leading the country’s Education in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Minister Polye was the guest of honour speaking on behalf of all developing countries at the two-day World Digital Education Conference in Shanghai, China.

He recapped various points he discussed with world leaders, including Artificial Intelligence for schools and Digital Ethics.

“The year 2024 is poised to witness concerted efforts to augment the academic landscape through digitalization, strategic interventions and collaborative ventures. This collective pursuit aspires to elevate the intellectual milieu within our academic institutions,” he shared.

This year, the Ministry plans to organize a workshop on AI and Digital Ethics: navigating the ethical landscape in the age of intelligent machines.

Minister Polye shared through the examples he saw during the conference, that AI is rapidly transforming various aspects of human life, offering unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

“We must have regulations that guide and define the usage of AI in our institutions for education purposes only. We should not just allow people to use it freely, because it has negative implications as well. AI has bad ideals if people are using it for other intentions”, added Polye.

He affirmed that he will be in discussion with the Minister for Information and Communication Technology, the Minister for Planning, the Prime Minister, and others responsible for developing a code of ethics for the application of artificial intelligence in PNG.

“So, I am focused in those areas, I’ll be applying digital methods of improving the quality, enhancing online application and online selection system, enhancing an integrated government information system so higher institutions can all be under one quality control framework”, Minister emphasized.

On January 22, 2024, Minister Polye officially approved and launched the Governance Manual and Organizational Structure for all Higher Education Institutions in PNG. Workshops will be conducted throughout the year to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of these documents and their implementation.

He shared that these tools are designed to enhance governance quality, leadership efficiency, and management effectiveness at Higher Education Institutions.