Polye calls for mutual trust

A press conference was held this week to address grievances raised by disgruntled UPNG Medical School students in regard to a recent petition to the University.

Minister Polye told media in the press conference that the matters raised by the students regarding the quality of food and the service at the mess was a matter not worthy of a political nor secretarial level, but an administrative matter.

However, since it was taken to the public, he addressed this at the ministerial level through a press conference.

“Most of the issues that had been raised by the student body, in this petition made to the university council. The Chancellor, Robert Igara said he had seen most of the issues raised here, which are very administrative and matters of management. They are not a matter of policy or legislature,” Polye said.

They protested against overly greasy food and the use of common bowls of salt at the dining table. Such issues according to the Minister are ones, which could have been easily resolved at the management level and not be politicized.

He also observed that it was either those entrusted with the responsibility to address those day-to-day functions and operations of the school have overlooked their responsibilities, or have not been present to address those issues.

“If they had been present, the students might have decided not to listen to them and thus proceeded to addressing the issue in the media level like they have done,” Polye said.

The minister advised the students of UPNG and the management who are entrusted with relevant duties to trust each other in resolving such issues.

“They must trust the mandated authorities in front of them. Trust that what they told them is true, trust that they can be part of the solution, by addressing it at that school level, very important,” he added.