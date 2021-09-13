Police, Stakeholders To Restore Order

NCD/Central Commander, Anthony Wagambie Jnr said Police must operate in partnership with stakeholders and local communities.

“I have given instruction to NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Gideon Ikumu and 4-mile Traffic Unit to organize a meeting between Road Traffic Authority (RTA), Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited (MVIL), NCDC and Police to unite as a group to address the problems that we are facing with public moto vehicles in the city.

ACP Wagambie said unworthy vehicles on the streets are causing traffic congestion and are not adhering to traffic rules.

“Police, NCDC, MVIL and RTA cannot address this alone. As a group lets collaborate so we can achieve a common goal in ensuring public safety on our busses and bus stops”, added Wagambie.

ACP made these remarks at the closing of a four-day workshop by the NCD/Central Command.

He said this is the first task the Command will undertake after the workshop.