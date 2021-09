The Grade Seven girl was walking home when the suspect forced her into the bush and raped her.

Provincial police commander (PPC), chief inspector David Yapu, said the incident occurred on September 19th at 7pm.

“The victim was taken to the health centre at Panuselu for medical examination,” stated the PPC.

“The suspect is still on the run and will be arrested soon.”

Yapu appealed to the ward councillors and community leaders to assist police by bringing the suspect to the police station.