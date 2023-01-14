Police save lone driver

According to police, the accident happened next to Laguna Hotel in Waigani at around 2.30am, where two police officers were driving towards the area when they witnessed the accident.

The police officers identified the driver as Michael Koimo, who was driving alone when the incident happened.

He was in the vehicle when the two police officers who then called for backup to assist Koimo to the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Police officers on duty were called upon to assist tow the vehicle to safety at the Traffic police station at Boroko.

Investigation into the incident is progressing and the driver will be called in for questioning when he is discharged from hospital.

Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) NCD/Central Anthony Wagambie Jr said he will be investigated because he had damaged a light pole.

"I want to thank the officers who were on site to help save the victim and the vehicle. I also want to thank the traffic officers who were quick to remove the accident vehicle and took it to their storage area,” ACP Wagambie Jr said.

He said driving alone at night is not safe and that drivers must be alert when driving at night.

Meantime, there was a nasty accident reported this week that involved a soldier at Goldie where he was killed. Police are investigating the incident.