Police remove illegal vendors

The ‘clean up’ exercise conducted on illegal vendors was carried out by police units from Zone 3 Command, the Dog unit and other response units led by Gordon police this afternoon.

Police said the marketplace outside the main market and especially at bus stops are illegal and vendors were ordered to stop.

Before taking down the market makeshifts, police had carried out awareness this morning through to midday.

Police conducted awareness and told vendors explaining to them why they had to stop selling things at the bus stop and around the police barracks area.

According to Gordon police and NCD, there had been numerous reports of bag snatching and other petty crimes around the bus stop area; and was not safe for the travelling public.

It was also brought to the attention of police that civilians engaged to conduct law and order awareness and clean up were not cooperating with the police to fight crime.