Police officers disciplined for drugs

Although no illicit substances were found on them during their arrest at a city Lodge on May 6, the officers were served with administrative charges due to their actions being captured on video.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commander for the National Capital District and Central Province Divisional Command, Anthony Wagambie Jr, stated that out of the three police officers, one was served with four SDORs, the second with three, and the third with two.

While the three officers denied consuming methamphetamine, they have been warned that they are under scrutiny and that any police officer found involved in the production, distribution, or consumption of methamphetamine will be dismissed.

ACP Wagambie Jr added that police officers caught dealing or using illicit drugs will be arrested and charged criminally. He urged the public to provide information if they know of any police officers involved in such illegal activities.

The three police officers who were served with disciplinary charges will be closely monitored by the NCD Central Divisional Command, and further action will be taken if necessary.

Mr Wagambie Jr emphasized that the police force is not a place for drug dealers and users and the management of the Constabulary is taking bold steps to identify and remove such individuals.