Police officers deployed to assist at Games

They were deployed one month prior to the games to join forces with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific Island countries to ensure the game is conducted safely.

Speaking during a press conference in Honiara recently, the Contingent Commander for the 17th Pacific Games, John Sagom said the RPNGC is set and ready to assist the Solomon Islands Police Force to mitigate any uprising crime that may occur during the games.

Sagom said the PNG Police force is thrilled to represent PNG during the games to ensure the people of other Pacific countries including the people of PNG are safe.

“We have divided ourselves into several segments where we will cover the crowd control, and also step in to assist in the event that there is any VIPs coming in; and to encounter any foreseen or unforeseen circumstances that might arise,” he said.

The Bougainville Police Service Inspector Venue Commander, Jacklyne Pais Virani said 10 police officers from Bougainville have also been deployed to assist.

Virani said as a female police officer deployed to provide security in such big games it will be very challenging but she is eager to learn.