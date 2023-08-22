Police launch strategy to suppress tribal conflicts

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Manning emphasized that the security forces are committed to neutralizing combatants and bringing agitators to justice.

During a recent briefing with the Prime Minister, Manning conveyed the collective horror felt across the nation concerning the senseless bloodshed in the Highlands Region, particularly in Enga Province.

Manning revealed that operational plans are being reimagined to target the core manipulators of the violence, as security personnel are intensively deployed to hotspots in order to minimize loss of life and property damage.

"We have reached a turning point in addressing these conflicts," stated Manning. He underscored that the security forces have received directives to detain gunmen by all means necessary and to employ lethal force when justified.

Manning has taken additional measures to reshape security operations in Enga, including the appointment of Assistant Commissioner Operations, Samson Kua, as ACP Western Region, tasked with leading a specialized effort against the criminal elements in Enga.

To ensure a holistic and culturally sensitive approach, Manning has enlisted senior security experts with in-depth knowledge of the region, including individuals from Enga or those with extensive experience in the area.

Their guidance will prove essential in identifying and apprehending known agitators, even those with political affiliations.

Manning acknowledged the necessity of maintaining security presence in other vulnerable areas while bolstering manpower in Enga.

Emphasizing the importance of humane treatment of detainees, Manning revealed that capacity for holding those involved in the tribal conflicts is being expanded.

Stringent measures are in place to safeguard the detainees and prevent any risks to their safety, as well as to the safety of guards and the community at large.

Manning affirmed that the current approach represents a departure from colonial strategies. While acknowledging the gravity of the challenge, he stressed that tribal fighting cannot be resolved solely through arrests and force.

Addressing the root causes of conflict is paramount to ending the cycle of violence.

"Today, we recognize that the tribesmen wielding weapons are being manipulated by politicians at various levels," said Manning.

He highlighted the puppeteers behind the scenes, exploiting their own tribesmen for personal gains. Manning also noted instances of hired gunmen being dispatched to villages, only to meet their demise due to their lack of familiarity with the terrain.

In an effort to target instigators, Manning revealed that search warrants have been obtained and are being executed against known agitators, including businessmen, political leaders, and prominent individuals tied to tribal factions.

This multi-pronged approach aims to dismantle the intricate network perpetuating violence.

Manning says it is important to align cultural tradition with modern law enforcement practices, acknowledging the complexities of dealing with age-old conflicts in a contemporary context.

He stressed that the police force's focus will be on both forceful response to crimes and a reinvigorated community policing engagement.

"Enga Province is witnessing an increased security presence, and we send a clear message. Those who take up arms will face consequences, and political manipulators seeking to exploit villagers will have nowhere to hide."