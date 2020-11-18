Police advised against taking orders from civilians

NCD-Central Commander, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, reminded members in his command that they have work to do.

“Crime never ends,” he stated.

“The political situation comes at the normal end of grace period of the office of PM.

“For police, we have no grace period. Our work to protect citizens continues.

“Chain of command of the Constabulary has not changed. Command structure remains in place.”

Wagambie Jnr outlined that the current political situation has turned members of the force against each other.

“For goodness’ sake, we are one,” said the commander.

“If you claim to be a member of this command, you will take this directive seriously.

“Any deployment will come from Commissioner of Police authorisation.

“Units to take part in such activities will come from NSU SSD.

“Needing protocol escort will come from Traffic. That’s how it is and that’s how it should always be.

“Security and safety can be accorded to both sides; Government and Opposition as they are all our elected leaders. But it must be under the authorisation of the Commissioner of Police.

“We in NCD-Central need to remain intact for the people we serve.

“I also appeal to the residents in NCD to go about normal business. Let us allow our national leaders to do their business in Parliament.

“Our leaders are mandated by their people and for that matter, they serve us in Parliament. They are there to set the path for our country, so let us accord them that respect and freedom to do so.

“The days of so called hijacking and kidnapping of Members of Parliament to bring to political camps are over. We have to get past this. We live in a modern democratic society where every individual has equal rights to choose what is best for him and herself.

“This is illegal and is deprivation of liberty, an arrestable offence.

“I will not allow what had been experienced in the past where there was a standoff between different factions of police. This is dangerous for internal security and brings fear to citizens.

“My Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, and his officers have so far, in NCD, been able to keep control of all our personnel.

“I am pleased to report that police operations have been normal for this command over the last couple of days and today. We will keep it that way.”