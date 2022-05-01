PNGDF’s Commissions Refurbished Facilities

The building facility launched was one of two projects funded by the government’s Public Investment Program at a cost of five K5.6 million.

The accommodation lines will play host to serving members of the PNGDF’s FSB and Basilisk units.

The project, undertaken by the PNGF’s Engineering Battalion led by Director Lieutenant Colonel John Giregire, together with civilian contractor, Blue Home Construction whose representative Samuel Vavine was present at the occasion, has been a long time coming after many years of neglect due to lack of funding.

Lt Col Giregire said the building is inclusive of white and brown goods.

“Now I appeal to CO FSB and the soldiers here is that you have to look after these facilities. It’s hard to come by. Funds are limited. We are making ends meet with the little we have,” added Lt Col Giregire.

Present also for the occasion was Lt Col Roderick Noyamefa, Commanding Officer FSB.

Lt Col Noyamefa said, “As the CO of this unit, I’m very happy that all these renovations happened during my time and of course with the support of the Defence Council in seeing the need to renew the houses in Murray Barracks. That has been the cry for all the servicemen and sailors of Force Support Battalion. We are seeing changes and eventually change in the face of Murray Barracks. Which is the move in the right direction.”

PNGDF Commander Major General Mark Goina emphasized his intents for the force, highlighting the importance of duty of care for members of the force.

“Today I am so grateful that we are now concentrating on trying to look after our people. One of my lines of effort was infrastructure. I wanted to make sure our people are better accommodated. That includes, their working environment where they go and work, office and other infrastructure that they need to go out and do their job.”

Commander Goina challenged CO FSB Noyamefa to have a plan for sustainment of the facilities under his charge.