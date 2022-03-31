PNGAIR - 35 years of aviation service

Today it announced 2022 as a special year as it celebrates 35 years of aviation service to Papua New Guinea.

The airline's history goes back to Milne Bay Province as Milne Bay Airlines, when the company was established and started operations on June 30 1987 by founder, the late Sir. John Wild, Snr. MBA would later become Airlines PNG in 2001 and then PNG Air in 2015.

Over the years, the airline has with value airfares, modern aircraft in the brand new ATR 72-600, its current flagship aircraft and improved service.

Speaking at the announcement today to the media were Acting Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Stevens, Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Pitt and Lae Sales and Reservations Manager, Jennifer Ahab, who is one of many staff who joined the company during the early days of MBA.

“I started with the company 25 years ago as the first female loadmaster in Port Moresby, then later moved to Lae early 2000's to look after the Nadzab Office. As the years went by and demand increased, a Sales Office was opened in the city in 2008, and I moved down to look after operations. I have since been looking after the Lae Sales team, and I'm proud to be an employee of PING Air,” she said.

"We are pleased to be able to share this anniversary announcement today. The airline IS fortunate to have many long serving staff still with us and will be highlighting their stories throughout the year of celebrations,” said ACEO Stanley Stevens.

Pitt said, "To commemorate this milestone, we've commissioned a special 35th anniversary logo that will set the benchmark for all the activities we plan to do this year. The logo is a representation of all the distinct elements of our livery, represented through the Bird of Paradise.”

The announcement is supported by a fare promotion of K35 off all fares to all destinations on the airline’s network. This promotion is available to book between March 30th and April 8th for travel between April 25th and June 5th, 2022.

Customers must use the promo code 'PNGAIR35' when booking online, or in person at any PNG Air, Post PNG Sales Office or Travel Agent.