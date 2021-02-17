PNGAAA celebrates achievements

A virtual networking dinner was hosted on Thursday, 11 February at the Hilton Hotel, Port Moresby, and around PNG.

Governor of East Sepik Province, Allan Bird, and Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Jon Philp, both spoke at the event, reinforcing the PNGAus Partnership’s commitment to sustainable development and shared prosperity.

In his keynote address, Governor Bird urged alumni to make the most of their “rare and special” position as highly educated Papua New Guineans and give back to their communities and nation.

PNGAAA President, Dr Janet Rangou, encouraged alumni to build on their success during a challenging 2020 and make even stronger contributions in the coming year. “2021 is the year to bring about possibilities. Unleash your potential and be the change that you want to be,” she said.

The event also saw five high-achieving alumni awarded PNG-Australia Alumni Awards. The Awards recognise excellence in fields including innovation and entrepreneurship, women in leadership and community service.

The winner of the Alumni of the Year Award was Dr Deane Woruba, a pioneering agricultural scientist from East Sepik. Dr Woruba was recognised for his ground-breaking agricultural research and his contributions to community development in his home province.

The virtual networking dinner connected 11 PNGAAA Provincial Chapters across the country, including: the National Capital District, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Manus, East New Britain, Morobe, East Sepik, Madang, Enga, Eastern Highlands, Western Highlands and Milne Bay. The theme Innovative Solutions for Alumni Engagement in the New Normal was in focus during the dinner with over 200 members attending physically and virtually.