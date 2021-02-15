Alumni recognised

The Papua New Guinea Australia Alumni Association (PNGAAA) event was held simultaneously in Port Moresby and 10 provinces to celebrate alumni’s innovation and successes over the past year.

Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, joined the Governor of East Sepik Province, Allan Bird, to present the 2020 PNG-Australia Alumni Awards to five high-achieving alumni on the night.

PNG-Australia Alumni Awards are supported by the Australian High Commission and honour alumni for excellence in local, national and international achievements and leadership.

High Commissioner Philp commended the award winners and PNGAAA’s more than 5,000 members for their many contributions to national and regional development.

“No one represents the strength of the PNG-Australia Partnership and its capacity to thrive through successes and challenges, more than our alumni,” High Commissioner Philp said.

“Over the past 12 months, alumni have stepped up to the challenge of COVID-19, shared experiences and found new and even more impactful ways of working together.

“I congratulate the 2020 PNG-Australia Alumni Award winners and indeed all alumni for their contributions to Papua New Guinea’s development and the positive example they set.”

Agricultural scientist, Dr Deane Woruba, was named Alumni of the Year for his ground-breaking research that is informing new approaches to cocoa pest management in Papua New Guinea. He was also recognised for his community education and health work in his home province of East Sepik.

Clerah Goveh was awarded the Community Service Award for her contributions to maternal and child health in rural and remote Papua New Guinea, supporting a partnership between the University of Goroka and Youth with a Mission.

The winner of the Australian High Commission Women in Leadership Award was Shila Paia, founder of the Women in Development Foundation PNG. Paia was recognised for her efforts to foster women’s community and economic empowerment.

The newest cohort of 41 Australia Awards scholars from Papua New Guinea have been selected to study in Australia in six priority development sectors: agriculture, education, governance, health, law and justice, and transport and infrastructure.

Applications for Australia Awards long-term study in Australia are now open and close on 30 April 2021.

Over the past 60 years, more than 12,000 Papua New Guineans have been awarded Australian government scholarships, many under the flagship Australia Awards program.

Alumni include the nearly 800 graduates of long-term scholarships in Australia since 2012 and over 1,200 nurses and midwives trained through scholarships in Papua New Guinea in the same period.

(Agricultural scientist, Dr Deane Woruba)