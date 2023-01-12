PNG leaders called to defend democracy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said when addressing the Parliament today, he encouraged Papua New Guinea leaders that they all have a part to play, in realizing that vision.

PM Albanese called on leaders to defend the democracy in which they serve at all time.

He said to fulfil that duty, “All leaders must start by demonstrating the value of this place and the ideals it is built on and by proving that the system we belong to has the power to change people’s lives for the better.”

PM Albanese said this begins with ensuring that every girl and boy has the right to grow up happy and safe and with the opportunity to get a great education.

“The government I lead is committed to strengthening Australia’s education partnership with PNG.

Working with you on the important priorities you’ve identified: including the early years and vocational education and training.

“And making sure that equality for women and girls goes far beyond the opportunity to attend school. We know every nation can do better and do more to achieve this – from greater economic empowerment, to preventing domestic and family violence, to achieving equality in representation.

I am proud to lead the first Australian government in 122 years where the majority of members are women.”

Prime Minister Albanese while in Parliament congratulated the two women MPs elected to the 11th Parliament. He said they represented their people and inspire the future generation of women leaders in the country.

“You are representatives and you are trail blazers and I hope you inspire a new generation of women and girls to serve their country and their democracy. Equality for women is fair, it is right and it is powerful economic reform.

“It boosts productivity, participation and drives growth, because it means drawing on the talent and initiative and enterprise of the whole population, not just half of it.”

Prime Minister Albanese will be visiting the graveyard of the founding father of the nation, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in Wewak, East Sepik Province on Friday 13 January, 2023.