PNG Calls for Closer Ties with Finland Across Various Fronts

Speaking at the Presentation of Credentials ceremony by Finland's Ambassador-designate, Satu Mattila-Budich, Sir Bob outlined key areas for potential bilateral cooperation.

The Governor General emphasized the desire for direct collaboration in trade and defence, maritime security, countering cyber threats, embracing emerging technologies, combating terrorism, and fostering investment and development assistance. Notably, Grand Chief Sir Bob highlighted specific sectors for potential partnership, including oil, fisheries, petroleum, natural gas, and downstream processing of fish within PNG.

Currently engaged in a trade relationship where PNG exports coffee to Finland and imports machinery and electrical equipment, both nations expressed mutual interest in expanding their economic ties.

Sir Bob acknowledged Finland's eagerness to explore cooperation in areas such as people-to-people exchanges, capacity building, technical aid, and other developmental initiatives beneficial for both nations.

Ambassador Mattila-Budich, in response, highlighted existing Finnish investments in PNG, particularly in marine and energy technology as well as stone crushing technology. These ventures have reportedly generated substantial investment in PNG, contributing to economic growth.

Despite the geographical distance between the two nations, Ambassador Mattila-Budich expressed Finland's openness to bolstering trade and investment with PNG.

Furthermore, she extended gratitude to the PNG Government for its support in international forums, notably Finland's recent accession to NATO.

She underscored the importance of solidarity in the face of global challenges, citing developments in Europe, the Ukraine-Russian war, and the situation in Israel and Palestine.

The call for increased cooperation marks a significant step in the long-standing diplomatic relations between PNG and Finland, which were established in 1977 at the non-resident ambassadorial level. Both nations look forward to fostering stronger ties across diplomatic, economic, and security domains.