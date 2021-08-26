 

PNG Air Resumes Flights To Madang

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
10:48, August 26, 2021
PNG Air have advised that flights into Madang have resumed for travelling passengers and their cargo partners followed by the extension of crucial runway works carried out by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

Flights will operate with the DASH 8-100 series aircraft as per direction from PNG Air, this is due to the length of runway currently available.

PNG Air will resume flight operations via ATR 72-600 upon completion of the full runway length that is currently awaiting approval from NAC.

Madang has up to four weekly flights and this will allow passengers and cargo partners to book their flights with ease into the province.

Flight bookings can be made via PNG Air website, phone 16111 (toll free), email to reservations@pngair.com.pg or by visiting the nearest PNG Air and Post PNG Sales office.

Cargo bookings can be made to the PNG Air Cargo team on email cargo.domestic@pngair.com.pg or phone 7373 7180.

