MVIL supports PNGRFL referees

The renewed partnership between the two partners will see rugby league match officials, both in the national competition, Digicel ExxonMobil Cup and in the affiliated competitions getting much-needed support in officiating games.

When making the sponsorship presentation to PNGRLF, Chief Executive Officer of MVIL Michael Makap said the sponsorship would cover officials for the provincial, confederate, national and school championships and affiliate competitions.

Makap said he is grateful to continue partnering with PNGRFL and promote fair-play on the football field. He said match officials play crucial roles in the game and they are integral to the development of the games.

“I now announce that this year’s sponsorship will be a total of K500 000 and that will go towards officials. Without officials, we will never play the game… so with that I believe, we MVIL are very very happy to support rugby League and look forward to a great partnership this year.”

Two Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Competition referees, Leonard Alphonse and Bonny Bin expressed gratitude for the support MVIL has been giving them over the past few years. They say this will assist with necessary needs and allow them to deliver matches and promote the game of rugby league in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of PNGRFL Stanley Hondina appreciated the partnership with MVIL. He is confident that MVIL’s investment in rugby league will have a good return on investment and have a positive impact on the communities.

The partnership started in 2019, aimed at improving the performance of the match officials, and continued up until 2021. They withdrew in 2022 due to incidences of players insulting match officials. MVIL resumed its referee sponsorship last year, 2023 and is continuing this year, 2024.