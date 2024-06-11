PMV operators address police harassment

In a meeting today, key representatives from Police, Road Traffic Authority, PMV drivers, PMV owners, and affected communities gathered to hear from the authorities, raise their concerns, and look at strategies that can best address this issue.

The Central Province Transport Authority Director, David Jerram said PMV drivers and commuters who frequent the Hiritano and Magi highway, raised many allegations against highway police patrol.

Jerram provided two strategies that can help address this issue.

The first is for the PMV operators to create a committee that can act on behalf of the PMV operators to address issues affecting their daily operations. The second is for police to implement a five-year strategic plan to change the force members.

Acting Central Police Station Commander Chief Sergeant Ken Pamanda, said the continuous allegations against police for harassment included taking money from the travelers without proper processes and paperwork.

Pamanda said at this point, no proper arrest can be made against any police officer allegedly involved because there is no evidence of a formal complaint laid to the police.

He said this issue will only be addressed if and when evidence is provided to the police hierarchy.

PMV owners Gebsy John and Lui Akaina said they face police harassment almost every day.

They said police accuse them of overloading, and charge them ridiculous amounts of money without issuing any proper receipt. This affects their business.