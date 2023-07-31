PM Marape affirms support for B’ville

During a poignant ceremony held in Kokopo, East New Britain, a PNG Defence Force vessel departed for Bougainville, carrying essential food and relief supplies for the thousands affected by the recent eruption of Mt Bagana.

These items were a heartfelt gift from the people of Papua New Guinea and East New Britain, symbolising the nation's solidarity with Bougainville during their time of hardship.

Prime Minister Marape expressed his gratitude to Bougainville President, Ishmael Toroamo, for permitting the PNG Defence Force vessel to enter Bougainville.

He emphasised that PNG is reaching out across the sea, extending their hands and hearts to support Bougainville in its healing process.

The emotional send-off was attended by dignitaries, including Bougainville Affairs Minister Manasseh Makiba, Internal Security Minister and Bougainville Regional MP Peter Tsiamalili Jr, Defence Minister Win Daki, leaders from Bougainville and East New Britain, and officials from Mineral Resources Development Corporation and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd.