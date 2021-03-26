Plans to implement curfew in Kavieng

Communities surrounding Kavieng town had retaliated in an attempt to cleanse the town from petty criminals, following a hold up and acts of violence on an elderly from Maiom village.

In a statement Acting Provincial Administrator, Moses Taram said a letter has been sent to the National Pandemic Controller requesting for the implementation of curfew in the province.

The civil unrest on Saturday resulted in several houses including properties destroyed. A confrontation between settlers and locals has caused the death of a man of Momase origin and unconfirmed number of casualties.

Following the unrest, the provincial administration have met and resolved the situation with the parties involved and ward members on Monday.

Acting Provincial Administrator, Moses Taram says he strongly condemn the actions of the individuals who incited the conflict.

Taram has written to the Controller of the Covid-19 National Pandemic, David Manning to implement a curfew to monitor the movement of people for the next 28 days starting.

Additional manpower of police from Namatanai, Lihir, Konos and Lakurumau have also been have been engaged to beef up presence in Kavieng town.

Taram has called on New Irelanders to remain calm as the Provincial administration is working to ensure all parties come to a consensus and a way forward for the betterment of the peaceful town of Kavieng.