Party Happy With Results

Maru expressed his satisfaction while welcoming the Member Elect for Rai Coast Open and only female candidate in the party, recently upon her arrival in Port Moresby.

He was pleased with the performance of a few of his candidates, Ramsey Pariwa who is contesting the Madang Regional seat and the other candidate for Chimbu Regional.

Maru said Pariwa, who is also from Rai Coast was leading by a big margin and was positive that he would be declared anytime soon. He said for a party that was there for only 10 years and just started if we get five it will be a good result.

“God has been good and we’re so thankful that among the man a woman should be part of our team and we’re so happy that Kessy has made it.”

Meanwhile, Sawang publicly acknowledged the efforts of the electoral officials and the security personnel in the safe and fair delivery of her win.

“I want to thank the election officials who conducted elections in Rai Coast, the army, the police and everyone who worked around the clock, because my district is not an easy district to run elections. We have no roads and we have other challenging issues like conflicts,” Sawang said.