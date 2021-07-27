Partnership making it happen

And as his motto goes, ‘Partnerships making it happen’, Mr Tkatchenko was at hand to partner with the major donor BMZ, a German Ministry funding to help the institution.

This will be built within the premises of the Daughters of Mary help of Christian Sisters next to the Don Bosco Technical Institute at East Boroko.

The MHCTI has been secluded from the public eye, but it will not be anymore as it will soon be building a new training facility to enroll young girls to receive technical vocational education.

“These education facilities and institutes are important in the community with the support of the Catholic Church. The German government is a co-sponsor for this TVET and FODE program and we can work together to create wonders for our young women,” Mr Tkatchenko said.

This facility will cater for over a hundred women to be trained annually. Currently the premises contains a dormitory for female students from the Don Bosco Technical Institute

Sr. Juliet De Leon from the institution said: “We are fulfilling a dream on the 20th year of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians’ missionary presence in Papua New Guinea.”

“We realize our long cherished dream of having our own school, ‘Mary Help of Christians Technical Institute’ offering TVET courses and FODE program to benefit young women who are marginalized,” she said.

DMHC already have a similar institution in Milne Bay called, St. Anne’s Technical Vocational Training Centre Sidea in Samarai-Murua district.