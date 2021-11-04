Park supports youth project

Each participating country was given specific focus areas to highlight within 10 minutes via a Zoom conference and sure enough, on top of the list for favourite tourist sites was Port Moresby Nature Park.

To express the Park’s gratitude and support for the Lasallian team, the youth volunteers and their teacher Murray Misha, were given a tour of the Park with each team member receiving a Free Entry Pass from the Park’s Education Team.

The Park thanked La Salle Technical College for supporting the Park in displaying Papua New Guinea's rich biodiversity to the rest of the World.