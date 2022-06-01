Park prepares for Trash to Treasure Fest

The support is extended to the park’s team of volunteers who tirelessly put the sculptures together each year for the annual event.

Goodman Fielder PNG’s Brand Manager, Nancy Inai and Promotions Manager, Xenia Peni presented the donation to the Port Moresby Nature Park team and its volunteers last Friday 27 May.

Receiving the donation was Port Moresby Nature Park’s Interim CEO, Kelsey Engle.

“We are grateful for the support, we’ve seen among corporate houses for this very event and we thank you Goodman Fielder PNG for believing in us, our mission in conservation and caring for the environment, and for doing your bit too in helping us promote the work that we do here at the Port Moresby Nature Park,” said Engle upon receiving the donation from Goodman Fielder PNG.

“As corporate citizens, it is everyone’s responsibility to initiate the conversations within our communities to be mindful of the disposal of their rubbish and recycle where you can. The BSP Trash to Treasure is a worthwhile initiative to educate the wider public and the next generation who would be impacted,” said Ms Peni.

Port Moresby Nature Park with the support of its sponsors, will host the BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival for 5 weekends from 4th June – 3rd July for all to see.