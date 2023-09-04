Pacific delegation immerses in New Ireland's culture

The primary aim of their trip was to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the region, gain perspective on rural ICT challenges, marvel at the breathtaking landscapes, and foster cultural connections mirroring those in their own societies.

Accompanied by representatives from esteemed organizations such as the Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT), International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Huawei, Vodafone, Amazing Port Moresby, Digicel, and members of the New Ireland Provincial Government, the Pacific ICT Delegation embarked on a remarkable journey.

Their one-day sojourn in the province offered them the chance to witness the stunning vistas of New Ireland, relish the finest local cuisine, and engage with the local communities. However, the standout moments of their visit included firsthand experiences of New Ireland's ancient shark-calling tradition and the mesmerizing giant Eels of Laraibina.

These unique cultural practices made an indelible impression on the delegates, deepening their appreciation of the region's rich heritage.

Throughout their whirlwind visit to New Ireland, the Pacific Delegation wore beaming smiles, a testament to the warm local hospitality and the sense of cultural camaraderie they encountered. Their time in New Ireland left an enduring bond between the delegates and their gracious host country.

Following this enriching visit, the Pacific ICT Delegation returned to Port Moresby, where they proceeded to the 16th Asia Pacific Telecommunity Policy and Regulation Forum for the Pacific (16-APT PRFP).

Armed with newfound insights into the unique challenges faced by rural communities in Papua New Guinea and a deeper understanding of the cultural ties uniting Pacific societies, the delegates are well-prepared to make substantial contributions to the forum's discussions and deliberations.

The journey to New Ireland not only provided the Pacific ICT Delegation with valuable insights into the region's distinctive culture and ICT challenges but also highlighted the potency of cultural exchange and collaboration in fostering stronger relationships among nations and organizations across the Asia Pacific region.