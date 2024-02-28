Opposition denies forgery claims

“Prime Minister James Marape told lies that the Opposition forged signatures of MPs who signed the Notice of Motion of VONC. The statement is baseless, misleading, and outright false.

“He is lying, and hopes he can divert attention from his clear fear of a vote of no confidence in his leadership — or lack of it — and came up with this idea.

“The Opposition has followed the correct steps to file the Notice of Motion of VONC, no need for dirty tactics because people are demanding a change in government. We are duty-bound to get it right.”

Tomuriesa added that the Prime Minister is determined to discredit the Opposition.

The Prime Minister in a statement on Feb 22, 2024, said he will be referring the mover and the seconder of the motion on the Vote of No Confidence to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee to investigate reports of forgery of signatures in the motion.

Marape said he would be asking the Committee to look into the two motions that were filed on the 14 February and the 20 February.

He said, “Leaders are coming out stating that their signatures have been used without their consent. I will be asking the Parliamentary Privileges Committee to ask the mover and the seconder of the motion as to how they procured the signatures of those who signed the Motion on Vote of No Confidence.”

Tomuriesa in reply said, “it was very strange that the Prime Minister is somehow the only one with information about supposed forgery, especially when he as the mover of the motion was not advised by the Private Business Committee that this was a concern.”

“It is also strange that the Prime Minister received such information even before I have because in effect, the Prime Minister should not be privy to discussions with the PBC, or the Speaker’s office, regarding a motion that only concerns his attention when it reaches the floor.

Tomuriesa also questioned the authority and relevance Marape has to refer issues for investigation to the PBC, as the Prime Minister has no authority to dictate the business of PBC.

The opposition leader is further calling on those MPs who claimed their signatures were forged to come out and clear the and put these allegations to rest.

“At all times the Opposition maintained the highest integrity with due regard for the important process we attempted to implement. We followed the rules, we listened to the feedback of the Speaker’s office, and lastly, we did not forge anything.