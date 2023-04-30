Oceans policy regional awareness launched

The Consultation Awareness convened with the participation of different stakeholders namely; Madang Provincial Government Authorities, Mineral Resource Authority (MRA), Madang Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Madang Airport Development, National Fisheries Authority (NFA), National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA), World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Madang District and Local Level Government (LLG) Authorities.

While making the opening remarks, member for Rai Coast and Vice Minister for International Trade & Investment Kessy Sawang, said Madang Province is one of the maritime zones in the country and there are a lot of maritime issues and concerns to be addressed to socially and economically benefit the province and the people. She said the consultation will raise awareness to the Madang Provincial Authorities and the Local Level authorities to take appropriate actions in the implementation of the NOP.

Ms. Sawang thanked DJAG for bringing the awareness to the provincial level to listen to the people of Madang.

The NOP is a 10-year policy, from 2020-2030. The policy is an integrated management policy that addresses social, economic, environmental and governance issues. The policy will provide sustainable management and governance frameworks to safeguard the ocean resources to ensure sustainable benefits for further generations.

Office of Ocean Affairs Acting Director Grace Kaue said it took years to ensure such a big policy is in place.

The awareness’ main objective was to facilitate dialogue at the provincial level between provincial reps, private sectors, national government agencies and the general public on the NOP and the Maritime Zone Act 2015.

The consultation also addresses how the province and local authorities can observe the NOP to address issues like environmental damages and waste tailings which has damaged the coastal areas and affected the life of the local people of Madang.

With the inclusion of the Pacific Maritime Industrialized Zones (PMIZ), the provincial authorities, stakeholders and local authorities are concerned with how the NOP will come into play to address the PMIZ issues in the province.

The stakeholder consultation awareness is the first ever oceans regional awareness pioneered by DJAG. The department will continue to roll out this awareness to the other three regions in the country.