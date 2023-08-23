North Fly youth leaders unite for progress

Under the auspices of the National Youth Development Authority, and with the generous support of Australia, a transformative leadership workshop recently unfolded.

This workshop brought together 19 delegates representing the North Fly District Youth Development Council (NFDYDC).

Their mission: to equip themselves with indispensable skills in good governance, community engagement, and project management.

Amidst the riveting discussions and collaborative sessions, a monumental achievement emerged—the birth of the NFDYDC Constitution. This foundational document is poised to usher in a new era of efficacy, accountability, and transparency in the endeavours of youth leaders. With a shared vision and structured guidelines, the NFDYDC is now better poised to enact positive change.

Iso Mathais, President of the NFDYDC, exudes optimism as he reflects on the profound impact of the workshop.

He acknowledges the challenges that youth leaders had hitherto encountered while working in isolation, often struggling due to limited support.

Mathais believes the newfound unity and the knowledge acquired during the training are instrumental in bolstering their self-management capabilities. This, in turn, will facilitate seamless collaboration with donors, development partners, and governmental entities.

"The youth leaders have been working in isolation with limited support. Now that we have formed a group and with training like this, it will help us to manage ourselves well to work with donors, development partners, and the government to seek support to help youths in our communities," he expressed.

A sentiment of pride resonates from the Australian quarters as they contribute to initiatives that amplify the voices of the youth in Papua New Guinea, encouraging their active participation.

This collaboration is emblematic of the collaborative efforts to forge a promising future for the younger generation.