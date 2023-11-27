No medicines at Brigiti aid post

Ningi said shortage of basic drugs like Panadol, Amoxicillin and Malaria tables are among drugs lacking at the health centre. He said this is an ongoing issue faced by the people.

The sick are being referred to get treatment at nearby health centres or travel to Maprik town to seek medical help.

The aid post often receive its supplies after every two months, but the medicines last for only a month, due to the high number of patients.

Ningi said on a day more than 100 patients seek medical assistance and the supply in stock are not enough to cater for these patients.

Many patients are prescribed medication to get from the Maprik hospital or buy at a pharmacy. However, due to the long distance and funding constraints many turn back home.

“We have waited for over two months now for the medical supply to reach us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ningi said transporting of medical supply is another challenge they are often faced with.

“When our supply arrive in Wewak we often pay for the transportation of our medical supply or look for our own transport to pick our supplies,” he said.

Meantime, the community aid post is operating under limited staff with only three medical officers attending to the growing number of sick patients, coupled with the shortage of proper medical supplies.

Ninigi is appealing to leaders of Maprik to look into these issues.