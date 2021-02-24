No licence given to new nightclubs: LCA

The head of LCA, Neil Ellery, told media that he has not sighted any operating licence, which means that those clubs that recently opened in Lae city are operating illegally.

The matter was brought to his attention following recent media articles highlighting the uncontrolled issuance of liquor and operating licences to entertainment facilities, including small shops.

“The liquor licensing board, which is a provincial government statutory body with members appointed by the Provincial Executive Council, needs to have a serious look at this concern,” Ellery stated.

“It’s very concerning that liquor licences are handed out very regularly and there’s new operations setting up constantly. All this does is prolificate the abuse of alcohol.”

Ellery further said Lae city will prioritise its people’s welfare over profit.

“From my perspective and from the Lae City Authority’s perspective, we’d like to encourage those that are in positions of power – which do determine whether bottle shops open, liquor shops open, what types of alcohol are produced or whether nightclubs open – that they should take full consideration of the ramifications and dire impacts it has on families and women, especially.”

Whilst liquor licences are out of the jurisdiction of LCA, the authority deals with operating licences.

“And at this time, I haven’t seen those trading licences for the new premises come across my table.”

It is believed letters will be sent to Lae’s newest clubs – Club 99 and Muse – to halt operations until they get their operating licence.

Furthermore, the Lae MP intends to have a stronger Lae City Authority representation in the liquor licensing board.